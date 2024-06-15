Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

