Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Psykey
