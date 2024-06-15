Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AXL. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $7,102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

