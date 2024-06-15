Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

