Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $210,080.80 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 233,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,799.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE QTWO opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

