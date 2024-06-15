Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $55.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. Q2 has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

