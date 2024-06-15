QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $92,210.54 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0255234 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $94,082.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

