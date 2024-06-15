Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.18. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 82,552 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

