Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,500 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,444,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

