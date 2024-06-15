Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 158,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 2,904,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

