Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 257,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

