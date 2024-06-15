Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 370,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSN traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.80. 842,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,950. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.49. Rail Vision has a one year low of 0.78 and a one year high of 23.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.74.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.