Rakon (RKN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,975.67

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

