Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of METCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 1,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.98.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
