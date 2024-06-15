RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 29,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.70. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

