Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,408 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

