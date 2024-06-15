Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.