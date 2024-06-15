Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Recon Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

RCON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

