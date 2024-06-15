Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 414,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

