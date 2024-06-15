Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Update

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Price Performance

Shares of RENB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 735,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,534. Renovaro has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About Renovaro

Renovaro last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

