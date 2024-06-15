Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 339,900 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,979 shares of company stock worth $150,993 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

NASDAQ RENT traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

