Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $57.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.