Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
