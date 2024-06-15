Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
View Our Latest Report on ROIC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 693,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.