Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 693,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

