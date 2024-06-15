ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.