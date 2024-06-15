Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,505 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. 2,683,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,577. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

