Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $427,000 in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after buying an additional 366,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 126,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after buying an additional 110,790 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BBUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,381 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

