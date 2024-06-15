Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,549,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,120,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 597,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,428. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

