Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after buying an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,986. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

