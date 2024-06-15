Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $608,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period.

SPTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

