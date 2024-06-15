Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $677,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

