Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $979,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,479. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

