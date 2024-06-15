Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.97 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

