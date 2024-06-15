Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $8,865,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $766.26. 275,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,125. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.41 and a 200 day moving average of $803.87.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

