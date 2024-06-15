Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.16 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.