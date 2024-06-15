Robert W. Baird Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $12.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 327.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 93,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

