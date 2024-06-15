Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $5,853,309.92 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $214,407.60.
- On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
