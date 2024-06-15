Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $5,853,309.92 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $214,407.60.

On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30.

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.