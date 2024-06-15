Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $44,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

