Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.
Rotork Company Profile
