Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

