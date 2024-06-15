Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,086 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. 3,280,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,494. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

