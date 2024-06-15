Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after acquiring an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,728. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Wedbush upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

