Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 3,001,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,131. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

