Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,179 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,882,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HUBB traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,339. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

