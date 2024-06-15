Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

KIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 3,145,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

