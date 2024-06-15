Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 749,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

