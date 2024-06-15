Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,340 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

