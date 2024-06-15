RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of RPM International worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 385,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

