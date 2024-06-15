Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBRK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

RBRK opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

