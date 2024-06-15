Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $16.20 during trading hours on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.12.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
