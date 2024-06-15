Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $16.20 during trading hours on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.