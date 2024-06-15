Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading Down 4.8%

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. 633,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,361,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Safety Shot Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Safety Shot during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Shot during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Shot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Further Reading

