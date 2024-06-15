Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $391,578.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,516,884.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,926,544 shares of company stock valued at $67,188,513. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

