Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SASR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 326,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

